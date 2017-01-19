No. 4 Gonzaga remained the only undefeated team in Division I with an 88-57 victory over Santa Clara.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Przemek Karnowski scored 19 points on just seven shots from the field and No. 4 Gonzaga remained the only undefeated team in Division I with an 88-57 victory over Santa Clara on Thursday night.

Karnowski made six shots against the undersized Broncos and added seven more points from the line to help the Bulldogs (18-0, 6-0 West Coast Conference) extend the best start in school history with another lopsided win.

Zach Collins had 16 points and Nigel Williams-Goss added 11 points and 10 rebounds in Gonzaga’s 11th straight double-digit win.

Jared Brownridge scored 23 points to lead the Broncos (10-10, 4-3).

More men

At No. 3 UCLA 102, Arizona State 80

Isaac Hamilton scored 33 points, hitting a career-high nine three-pointers, and UCLA routed Arizona State to improve to 11-0 at home. The Bruins (19-1, 6-1 Pac-12) made 16 three-pointers and shot 60 percent from the field.

Torian Graham scored 26 points and Tra Holder tied his career high with 22 for Arizona State (9-10, 2-4), which has lost seven straight road games to UCLA.

At No. 11 Oregon 86, California 63

Jordan Bell scored a career-high 26 points, Casey Benson had 15 on five three-pointers, and Oegon rolled over California.

The Ducks (17-2, 6-0 Pac-12) matched a 104-year-old school record with their 15th consecutive win, but they lost preseason All-American Dillon Brooks to a lower-leg injury in the first half.

Jabari Bird had 21 points to lead the Golden Bears (13-6, 4-3), who had won three straight and eight of their past 10 meetings with the Ducks.

No. 14 Arizona 73, at USC 66

Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, including a rainbow three-pointer with 33 seconds left, as Arizona held on late in a victory over USC.

The Wildcats (17-2, 6-0 Pac-12) won their 12th consecutive game but had to hold on at the end as USC rallied from a 23-point deficit over the final 15 minutes.

Elijah Stewart scored 20 points and Jordan McLaughlin added 14 points and eight assists for USC (16-4, 3-4).

Stanford 62, at Oregon State 46

Michael Humphrey had 21 points and Marcus Allen added a career-high 12 to lead Stanford over Oregon State, keeping the Beavers winless in Pac-12 play.

It was the third straight win for the Cardinal (11-8, 3-4), coming off a pair of victories at home last week against the Washington schools.

Stephen Thompson Jr. led the Beavers (4-15, 0-6) with 15 points. Oregon State, which trailed by as many as 17 points late after jumping out to an early nine-point lead, has lost six straight games.

At Eastern Wash. 84, Northern Arizona 62

Jacob Wiley was 14 of 16 from the field for 30 points to lead Eastern Washington to a drubbing of Northern Arizona in Big Sky Conference action.

Wiley, who had his third straight game with 27 or more points, also grabbed eight rebounds, swatted away four shots and dished out four assists for EWU (12-7, 4-2).

Women

At Gonzaga 51, Santa Clara 39

Jill Bartha had 17 points and six rebounds as Gonzaga defeated Santa Clara (9-9, 4-3 WCC).

Elle Tinkle contributed 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-4, 5-2). Emma Stach had 12 points.