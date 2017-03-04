Jordan Matthews scored 22 points, Nigel Williams-Goss added 20 and fourth-ranked Gonzaga beat Pacific 82-50 in a West Coast Conference tournament quarterfinal game.

LAS VEGAS – Jordan Mathews scored 22 points, Nigel Williams-Goss added 20 and No. 4 Gonzaga recovered from its first loss of the season and a sluggish first half to beat Pacific 82-50 on Saturday night in the West Coast Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Playing a week after a stunning home defeat to Brigham Young ended their hopes for a perfect season, the Zags (30-1) couldn’t shake the Tigers (11-22) until Mathews keyed an 18-4 spurt to start the second half.

“That’s 30 wins, people,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “For us to be the first team to 30 this year is a great accomplishment for this team.”

Mathews had a steal, three-point play and three-pointer to put top-seeded Gonzaga ahead 45-29.

The Zags, who have won 12 straight WCC tournament games, will play Santa Clara in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Monday. The Broncos beat San Francisco 76-69 earlier Saturday.

T.J. Wallace scored 21 points and Ray Bowles added 14 for ninth-seeded Pacific, which was plagued by foul trouble in its 10th consecutive loss to Gonzaga.

The BYU loss dropped the Zags from the top spot in the AP Top 25, and they again looked disjointed early. Gonzaga missed 11 of 12 shots during one stretch in the first half, made sloppy turnovers and was only up 27-25 at halftime thanks to Pacific’s 36 percent shooting.