The Bulldogs earn the No. 1 seed in the West Region and will host South Dakota State in the opening round on Thursday. It’s the 19th straight year the Zags have made the tourney and the second time they’ve been a top seed.

Gonzaga on Sunday found out its NCAA tournament seeding (No. 1 in the West Region), site (Salt Lake City) and opponent (South Dakota State).

The marvels of modern technology meant Gonzaga’s staff would have videotape and advanced analytics on the Jackrabbits as soon coach Mark Few completed his media obligations.

“I haven’t seen them, but we will in about an hour,” Few said. “They have a great scorer in (forward Mike) Daum. I’ve heard about him, read things about him actually over the last two years.”

Thursday Gonzaga (32-1) vs. South Dakota State (18-16) at Salt Lake City, 11 a.m., TBS.

The Zags (32-1) and 16th-seeded Jackrabbits (18-16) tip at 11 a.m. Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The winner faces the No. 8 Northwestern-No. 9 Vanderbilt winner in Saturday’s round of 32.

Fourth-ranked Gonzaga is making its 19th consecutive NCAA appearance, a track record that was appealing to transfers Johnathan Williams, Jordan Mathews and Nigel Williams-Goss.

“This is every kid’s dream to play on the biggest stages and to play for all the marbles,” Williams-Goss said. “That’s why I came here, to win championships. We’ve won a couple already. We’re ready to get this thing started and try to win another one.”

Mathews had two reasons to cheer when the brackets were announced: GU was awarded a top seed and USC made the “First Four” in Dayton. Younger brother Jonah is a freshman guard for the Trojans, who face Providence on Wednesday.

“I was excited to see them get in,” Mathews said. “He was sweating it after how they finished the season.”

The West’s No. 2 seed is Arizona, which lost to Gonzaga 69-62 in Los Angeles on Dec. 3. Florida State is the third seed, followed by West Virginia, Notre Dame and Maryland.

South Dakota State, fourth in the Summit League regular season, upset champion South Dakota in the semifinals of the conference tournament. The Jackrabbits beat Omaha in the title game, 79-77, to earn the automatic NCAA bid, their fourth in six seasons.

Signature wins for WCC champion Gonzaga included Big 12 tournament champion Iowa State (a No. 5 seed in the Midwest), Florida (No. 4 seed in the East) and Arizona.

Gonzaga also beat Saint Mary’s three times this season. The Gaels are a No. 7 seed in the West.

Zags chow down on seed

Inside the Zags’ matchup Gonzaga (32-1) Coach: Mark Few 18th year (28th overall at GU). Seed: 1. RPI: 8. Bid: Automatic by virtue of winning the WCC tourney. Tournament record: 24-19. Best finish was Elite Eight in 1999 and 2015. Last tournament experience: In 2016, as No. 11 seed, beat No. 6 Seton Hall 69-52 in first round, No. 3 Utah in second round 82-59 and lost to No. 10 seed Syracuse in the Sweet 16, 63-60. South Dakota State (18-16) Coach: T.J. Otzelberger, first year. Seed: 16. RPI: 116. Bid: Automatic thanks to winning the Summit League tournament. Tournament record: 0-3. This if the fourth time the Jackrabbits have made the tourney since 2012. Last tournament experience: In 2016, as a No. 12 seed, lost to No. 5 Maryland 79-74 in Spokane. About the teams History: SDSU has a 1-0 record against Gonzaga, winning on Dec. 31, 1956, Common opponent: South Dakota. Gonzaga beat SDSU’s conference and in-state rival 102-65 in Spokane on Dec. 21. SDSU split with South Dakota, the regular-season Summit champs, in the regular season, winning at home 73-72 and losing on the road 91-89. SDSU upset SDU in the Summit tourney semifinals 74-71. Notable: Otzelberger was Lorenzo Romar’s associate head coach at Washington from 2013-15. ... Gonzaga has a 41 percent chance to win the West, according to fivethirtyeight.com. ... The Jackrabbits, who were fourth in the Summit League during the regular season, are led by Mike Daum, a 6-9 forward who averages 25.3 points per game. ... This is the second time Gonzaga has been a No. 1 seed. The last was 2013 when it lost to Wichita State in the second round. Seattle Times staff

CBS was starting to reveal the brackets during Sunday’s selection show and the Zags knew they were in the running for a No. 1 seed, likely in the West Region.

But many of the players were also hungry.

So they loaded up plates with chicken, potatoes and green beans before taking seats inside the Herak Room, located about a three-pointer away from the court inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. As top seeds were announced in the East, Midwest and South, players dutifully set their plates down just in case Gonzaga’s name popped up on the TV screen.

Veteran move, knowing where the TV cameras are and when they might start rolling.

“You know, you have to make sure the food isn’t flying everywhere,” cracked senior center Przemek Karnowski.