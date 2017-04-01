Zags get chance to complete historic journey after surviving scare from South Carolina in Final Four semifinal.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — One more win, and the fairy tale is complete.

One more win, and the former NCAA darlings become the current NCAA kings.

One more win, and Gonzaga joins a fraternity once thought to be forever above its station.

State pride The Zags are only the third Div. I team from Washington to play in the NCAA title game. 1941 Washington St. lost to Wisconsin, 39-34 1958 Seattle University lost to Kentucky, 84-72 2017 Gonzaga (37-1) vs. Oregon/North Carolina, x p.m. Monday, Ch. 7

The national title is there for the Zags’ taking … but, man — was it ever so close to being taken away.

Playing on the biggest stage in program history Saturday, top-seeded Gonzaga faced its biggest test. The Bulldogs’ 77-73 win over seventh-seeded South Carolina was the type of game that would make a cardiologist cringe.

A blown double-digit lead, foul trouble for the big men, video review after video review. There was plenty of agony before the ecstasy — but the ecstasy eventually arrived.

“I don’t know that I could make a statement that would sum up A) how I feel, and B) to describe that game,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “Man, just an awesome, awesome basketball game.”

It didn’t look like it would be quite that awesome when Gonzaga (37-1) began to pull away late in the first half. Riding a 7-0 run, the Zags went into the locker room with a nine-point lead, and would have been up 12 had Johnathan Williams’ three-ball at the buzzer not been waved off.

The lead grew to as big as 14 midway through the second half, as senior point guard Nigel Williams-Goss picked apart the Gamecocks’ defense with dribble drives, fadeaways and pull-up threes. But if you’d been paying any attention to this tournament, you knew the game wasn’t over.

In their first four games of the NCAA tournament, South Carolina (26-11) played even with its opponents in the first half. However, it had outscored opponents by a combined 54 points in the second half.

The Gamecocks continued that trend against Gonzaga, going on a 16-0 run to take a 67-65 lead with 7:06 to go. Gonzaga called two timeouts during that stretch, but still couldn’t halt the momentum.

Few didn’t have an answer. His players didn’t, either. Fortunately for the Zags, Lady Luck did.

With 6:45 left in the game, 7-foot freshman Zach Collins decided to do something he had only done 20 times this season — hoist a three-pointer. And after he did, the ball died on the back of the rim before eventually falling in.

It had the aesthetic beauty of an ’85 Yugo. But it also stopped South Carolina’s 16-0 run, sparked a 7-0 run for Gonzaga, and may go down as one of the biggest shots in program history.

“I just wanted to come in and hit the shot,” Collins said. “Right when I flashed up to the high post, I knew I was going to shoot it. I probably should have passed it but luckily it went in.”

Before the game, Collins actually told Williams-Goss “I wouldn’t want to play against me tonight.” He was right.

Never having posted a double-double before Saturday, the future first-round draft pick tallied 14 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high six blocks. After the game, fellow Gonzaga big man Przemek Karnowski was asked to comment on Collins’ defensive performance.

“I mean, my career high is seven blocks,” Karnowski said. “But six is still pretty good.”

The quip drew laughter from his teammates, but it wasn’t until the buzzer sounded that the Zags knew they would be in a good mood.

The Gamecocks were down just three points when they began their final possession with 18 seconds left. But with just under four seconds remaining, Gonzaga’s Josh Perkins fouled Sindarius Thornwell on the ground, thus preventing a three-point attempt.

Thornwell made his first foul shot but missed his second — presumably on purpose — but Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie grabbed the rebound, made both free throws after being fouled, and secured the Zags’ first trip to the NCAA championship game.

They celebrated accordingly.

“I feel blessed, blessed to be part of something so special,” said Williams-Goss, who finished with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting. “The journey we’ve been on has just been unreal, and we just never stopped believing.”

No reason not to believe. Not after everything the Zags have done.

They’ve been climbing the mountain all year. Now they’re just one win from the summit.