SPOKANE, Wash. – Forward Johnathan Williams will return to Gonzaga for his senior season after initially submitting his name into the NBA draft without hiring an agent.

By not signing with an agent, Williams retained his collegiate eligibility to keep the option to return to Gonzaga in 2017-18. A key player in last season’s run to the national-championship game, he will be a focal point on the 2017-18 team.

Williams averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this past season. He made 59 percent of his shots from the field, including 40 percent from behind the arc. He blocked 36 shots and made 27 steals in 2016-17.

Williams was named first team All-West Coast Conference.

Ex-M’s PR director Childs dies at 84

DUBLIN, Calif. — Hal Childs, a former assistant general manager for the New York Knicks and public-relations director for the Golden State Warriors and Seattle Mariners, has died of complications from heart disease. He was 84.

Childs’ wife, Jacqueline, said Wednesday her husband died Sunday at his home in Dublin. Hal Childs was the original PR director for the Mariners, serving in 1977 and was also the first PR director for the Seattle SuperSonics (1967-71).

Childs, who was born in Yakima in 1933, also worked for the Seattle Sounders and Tacoma Stars.