Nigel Williams-Goss had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Zags to a 122-76 victory over West Georgia.

Nigel Williams-Goss had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Gonzaga men to a 122-76 rout of West Georgia in an exhibition game in Spokane. Johnathan Williams had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Other men’s basketball

• Freshman Tony Miller led five double-figure scorers with 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Seattle Pacific to a 96-65 exhibition win over Lewis & Clark College.

Women’s basketball

• Seattle U rolled by The Evergreen State College, 75-46, in an exhibition game at the Connolly Complex.

• Courtney Hollander had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Seattle Pacific earned a 72-56 exhibition victory over George Fox.

Hockey

Scott Eansor had a hat trick, and the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds cruised to a 5-1 victory at Moose Jaw.

• Patrick Bajkov scored the winning goal in the second period and Everett added two third-period goals to pull away for a 5-2 victory over visiting Portland.

Volleyball

Seattle U fell 3-0 to visiting Utah Valley by scores of 25-23, 25-13 and 25-21. Katarina Marinkovic had 12 kills and eight digs for the Redhawks (12-13, 5-7 WAC).

• Montana State-Billings swept past Seattle Pacific 3-0. Game scores were 26-24, 25-16, 25-23.

soccer

• Jess Cayetano scored two late goals for Seattle Pacific, but the Falcons fell 4-2 to No. 3 Simon Fraser.

• Trey Pujats scored for Air Force in a 1-0 win over Seattle U.

• Hannah Huesers scored for SPU in a 3-1 loss at Western Washington.