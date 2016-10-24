The two rookies join Kelly Olynyk among Gonzaga players in the NBA.

Former Gonzaga men’s basketball All-Americans and NBA rookies Domantas Sabonis and Kyle Wiltjer will join veteran Kelly Olynyk as Zags in the NBA, as each made their respective teams’ 15-man rosters announced Monday.

After going undrafted, Wiltjer used a stellar preseason with the Houston Rockets to cement his position on the roster. In six exhibition games, Wiltjer averaged 8.3 points in 14.8 minutes per game.

Sabonis averaged 23.5 minutes per contest in six exhibition games for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 11th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft scored 6.5 points per game.

Olynyk returns for his fourth season with the Boston Celtics.

Golf

• Led by Alivia Brown, the Washington State women are fifth at 25-over 609 after the first day of play at the Pac-12 Preview in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. Brown shot 1-over 147, tied for eighth.

Washington is 10th at 36-over 620. UW’s Wenyung Keh is tied for 25th at 6-over 152.

• The Washington State men are in 13th place after shooting 3-over par 307 in the first round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif. In-state rival Gonzaga and Fresno State are tied for first after shooting 6-over par (290).

Leading the Cougars is sophomore Grant Cole, who is tied for 13th after shooting 2-over (73).