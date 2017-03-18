Sixth-seeded Oklahoma hit six three-pointers in the first quarter en route to an early 13-point lead, and the 11th-seeded Bulldogs couldn’t recover in a 75-62 defeat in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Alaska Airlines Arena.

A bad start Saturday led to an early postseason ending for the Gonzaga women’s basketball team.

Sixth-seeded Oklahoma hit six three-pointers in the first quarter en route to an early 13-point lead, and the 11th-seeded Bulldogs couldn’t recover in a 75-62 defeat in the first round of the NCAA women’s tournament at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“It’s not a fun locker room to be in ever at the end of the year, but this team has been known for being gritty and for fighting, and take away the first quarter — which maybe was one of the worst defensive quarters we’ve had — we played to an even keel,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said.

Oklahoma (23-9) advances to play Washington in Monday’s second round. The Sooners scored a season-high 29 first-quarter points and led 29-16 after the first 10 minutes.

“We shot it about as well as you could shoot it,” Oklahoma coach Sherri Coale said.

The torrid outside shooting opened things up for Oklahoma’s 6-foot-2 center, Vionise Pierre-Louis, who just missed a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds and a career-high nine blocks.

Trailing by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, Gonzaga made a run early in the fourth quarter to get within five on an Elle Tinkle layup with 6:50 remaining.

That got the pro-Gonzaga crowd on its feet.

“Gonzaga’s a great team,” Little said. “We knew they weren’t going to lay down.”

After a timeout, Oklahoma went inside to Pierre-Louis, and she had a nifty finish with her left hand inside.

Little followed with a driving left-handed finish and Maddie Manning hit a corner three-pointer to push the lead back to double digits at 67-57.

Laura Stockton had 14 points to lead Gonzaga (26-7), which shot just 34 percent for the game and was 3 for 8 from three-point range.

“Obviously (we) would have liked today to go a little differently, would have liked to maybe have a little less regret about how we started,” Tinkle said. “It’s going to hurt for a little bit, but looking back (on her career) I wouldn’t change anything.”