Senior Corey Pereira leads the Huskies into the NCAA Regional at Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish. The event begins Monday.

When Corey Pereira is playing his best golf, he can be scary good.

It’s why the Huskies’ senior had such high expectations, saying early in his collegiate career he aspired to be the next University of Washington player to be the top-ranked amateur in the world, joining Nick Taylor, Chris Williams and Cheng-Tsung Pan, who achieved that in the past decade.

Instead, he’ll have to settle for being one of best while enjoying one of the greatest careers in UW history. He will look to add to his accomplishments at the NCAA Regional at Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish, which begins Monday.

Corey Pereira file Year: Senior High School: Ponderosa (Shingle Springs, Calif.) UW highlights: Four wins, tied for third most in school history. ... His 21 top-10 finishes rank fifth in school history. ... First-team All-Pac-12 as a sophomore and junior. Other highlights: Won the 2014 Pacific Coast Amateur by eight shots with a score of 18-under 261 that included 62s.

“I set high goals and I didn’t always achieve those goals, but I think I reached a high level because I tried to reach to that point,” Pereira said.

Pereira is No. 21 in the world amateur rankings. At the end of last season, he was No. 12. He has four career victories at UW, tying him for third in school history with Taylor, who is now on the PGA Tour.

Pereira usually plays his best in the biggest events, and he believes his game is in a good spot heading into the regional. If UW is one of five teams to advance, it will play in the NCAA championships at Sugar Loaf, Ill., beginning May 26.

“I do feel confident,” he said. “I recently made a swing change and I am on the tail end of that. I’ve got a lot of confidence doing something new. I am excited where things are headed long term.”

Pereira, who will turn pro after the college season, said the change was to “release the club using more of my body and building a long-term swing that won’t break down when I might play three or four weeks in a row as a pro.”

Pereira earned conditional status on the Canadian tour last week at qualifying school, but he still has a lot to accomplish at UW. He is taking 16 credits this quarter to earn his degree in communications, and is enjoying his senior season immensely, even though it has been a season of change.

Matt Thurmond left for Arizona State in the offseason after 15 seasons as UW’s coach and was replaced by Alan Murray from Alabama-Birmingham. Thurmond was very popular with his players, and losing him was hard for Pereira and teammates.

“It was extremely tough,” Pereira said. “Every person on the team would say it was extremely tough. Matt was a great coach and I wanted to finish my career with him, but I understand Matt has to pursue his career as well.

“But Alan has been awesome. It took a bit for him to get acclimated, but he is doing such a great job now.”

The new coach said all of his players have been welcoming and accepting. He said he knew Pereira was good, but has come to really appreciate Pereira’s talent since getting to know him better.

“He is like all great players, who have high expectations and demand a lot of themselves, but as you get a little older there’s a maturing that takes place and I think Corey has a better understanding of himself.

“His good golf can match up with any.”

He has proved that often, when winning the Pacific Coast Amateur (one of the biggest amateur events in the country) by eight shots during the summer after his freshman year, and most recently in late February when he beat a stacked field at the Querencia Cabo (Mexico) Collegiate tournament.

“I was struggling for about a year there, not getting in contention as much, and things not going my way.” he said. “Being able to get it done against that field on a tough course was a big personal moment for me.”

For Pereira, it was another chance to lead by example. Before the season, he and Kevin Kwon, the team’s other senior, talked about how they wanted to lead the team, and Pereira said the atmosphere this year has been the best in his four seasons.

Pereira grew up in Cameron Park, Calif., and once said he came to UW because “I just kind of wanted to do something radical, something you wouldn’t expect me to do … and I wanted to go up somewhere where I’d learn, and struggle, and learn a lot of new things.”

He said the experience has been everything he hoped.

“It has been awesome and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” he said. “The best part for me has been the people I have met, my teammates and my coaches. It’s been really special working with those people.”

Note

• The Huskies’ lineup for the regional will be Pereira, Carl Yuan, Henry Lee, Frank Garber and Daniel List. Washington will play with Florida State and Alabama on Monday, with tee times from 8:20 to 9:04 a.m. from the 10th hole.