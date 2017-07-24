The World Golf Hall of Famer will play the August tournament on the PGA Champions Tour for the first time.

Vijay Singh, the World Golf Hall of Fame member who won the 1998 PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club, has committed to play in next month’s 13th annual Boeing Classic.

Tournament executive director Brian Flajole made the announcement Monday at the tournament’s media day at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge (previously named TPC Snoqualmie Ridge).

Singh, who also won the 2004 PGA Championship and the 2000 Masters, is 54 years old and never has played in the Boeing Classic, a PGA Champions Tour event for golfers over age 50. He spends most of his time on the PGA Tour, where he is a 34-time winner. His lone victory on the Champions Tour came this year in the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, a two-man team event with partner Carlos Franco.

Flajole said he remains optimistic that Seattle native Fred Couples will enter. Couples is a two-time winner on the Champions Tour this year but has a long history of back injuries that have limited how much he plays.

Flajole said 150 Arnold Palmer umbrellas will be on the 18th hole to honor the late Palmer during the flyover of a Boeing commercial jet to start the three-day tournament on Friday, Aug. 25. He also said a new concession this year will be a wine pavilion operated by Chateau Ste. Michelle.

Varsity Comm. buys Seattle Golf Show

Varsity Communications, Inc., producers of Cascade Golfer magazine and golf shows throughout the United States, has purchased the rights to the Seattle Golf Show from the Seattle company doing business as Cascadia Events. The deal also includes purchase of the Seattle Bike Show and Travel-Adventure-Gear Expo. The three shows will be held simultaneously the weekend of March 3-4, 2018 at the CenturyLink Field Events Center.

Bellarmine Prep coach honored

Mark Bender, girls golf coach at Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, has been named girls golf coach of the year by the National High School Coaches Association after coaching Bellarmine to a state-record eighth consecutive 4A state championship this past spring.