The U.S. team will take a three-point lead into Sunday’s 12 singles matches in the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine in Chaska, Minn. The Americans need at least five points to take the trophy from Team Europe.

CHASKA, Minn. – The Americans are making all the right moves in this Ryder Cup.

Even Tiger Woods.

Europe was riding the momentum — even though it trailed by a point — Saturday at Hazeltine. U.S. captain Davis Love III heard conflicting ideas on the radio and by text message from his assistant captains, all of them weighing in with the best lineup for the final session of team matches. The question was about Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth, the only Americans who had yet to sit out.

“I finally just said to Tiger, ‘Are we playing them or are we sitting them?’ He said, ‘No, you have to send them back out there. They are playing so well,’ ” Love said.

Reed delivered another moment sure to burnish his growing Ryder Cup reputation.

He was at his bullish best in the anchor match with Spieth, taking over with great shots and chest-thumping cheers that set the tone for his team and put the Americans on the verge — again — of winning back the trophy.

“He’s Captain America for us,” Spieth said after their 2-and-1 victory over Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, securing a 9½-6½ lead.

The Americans need five points from Sunday’s 12 singles matches to win the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2008.

Their biggest challenge might be history. They led 10-6 four years ago at Medinah when Europe put together a staggering display of putting and produced the largest comeback by a visiting team in Ryder Cup history. The Europeans refer to that as the “Miracle at Medinah,” and they might need another one Sunday.

“It’s going to be a monumental challenge tomorrow,” Rose said.

The raucous and at times rude crowd at Hazeltine won’t have to wait long to get fired up. Leading off the singles will be Reed against Europe superstar Rory McIlroy.

Perhaps European captain Darren Clarke’s most painful moment was watching his best friend and captain’s pick, Lee Westwood, miss crucial short putts on the back nine to cost Europe a potential point in fourballs.

Westwood and Masters champion Danny Willett didn’t trail until they both made bogey on the par-3 17th. Westwood missed a 5-foot par putt to stay all square and then, with a chance to at least earn a halve, he badly missed a birdie try from about 2 feet on the final hole to give Ryan Moore of Puyallup and J.B. Holmes a 1-up victory.

Ryder Cup rookie Moore, 33, will face Westwood in singles.

American Phil Mickelson, in his 11th straight Ryder Cup, showed he can deliver on the course as well as he can run a task-force meeting. Lefty produced timely wedges and key putts down the stretch as he and Matt Kuchar combined for nine birdies in a 2-and-1 victory over Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer.