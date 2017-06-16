The golfer had a bad experience the last time he was around amateurs.

Here’s one cut he wishes he’d missed.

Padraig Harrington had to pull out of the FedEx St. Jude Classic after an amateur at a golf clinic swung and hit him in the left elbow, opening a six-stitch gash.

Simply out of habit, Padraig had a swing doctor fix his slice.

NBA headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Kevin Durant silences all the critics who said he could never help a 73-9 team win a championship.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Knicks work out prospects to see how well they feud with Phil Jackson.”

Oil slick

The Mariners will be looking for a new naming-rights sponsor for Safeco Field after the 2018 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Considering the M’s immediately went out and surrendered 28 hits and 20 runs to the Twins, it looks like they’re stumping for BP.

Naming rites

Some other possible naming-rights sponsors for the Mariners’ ballpark, from Times reader Len Elliott:

• Molson Canadian: The Big “Eh”

• ACLU: Rights Field

• AARP: Codger Stadium

Here come da Judge

UFO hunters say they spotted a “weird orb” while they were lost in the hills near Boston.

Apparently one of Aaron Judge’s home-run balls finally came down.

Nothing to sneeze at

Another sure sign the NBA playoffs take too long: An artist in Cleveland sculpted a bust of LeBron James made entirely out of dryer lint.

Daly trouble

The U.S. Open gallery witnessed quite an unusual sideshow during Thurday’s opening round at Erin Hills: an advertising blimp crashing to Earth about a mile from the course.

Evoking memories of John Daly carding an 18 on No. 6 at Bay Hill in 1998.

Cardinal Sins Dept.

Looks like Louisville’s Rick Pitino might be the first basketball coach to have an NCAA title vacated.

Drats! We had John Calipari in the office pool.

Shell games

Among receiver Jeremy Maclin’s side perks for signing with the Ravens: free crabcakes for life from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood restaurant.

“Now why didn’t I think of that?” moaned Jameis Winston.

The Au Natural

A streaker clad in only his socks ran across the field at a Brewers-Giants game in Milwaukee three security finally tackled him near shortstop.

He’s expected to be charged with misdemeanor lewd and lascivious behavior, and violating the infield-fly rule.

Picture this

With another NBA season coming to an end, commissioner Adam Silver gets to return to his other job: Holding the pitchfork in American Gothic.

Food for thought

Two Bay Area Indian restaurants report a dramatic increase in orders of curry dishes on days the Warriors are playing.

Hey, don’t laugh: It beats the heck out of buying Chicken McNuggets in Denver.

Why, of course

Dustin Johnson revealed his second son is named River in honor of Riviera Country Club — the suburban L.A. course on which Johnson became world No. 1 by winning the Genesis Open earlier this year.

Someday the kid will thank his lucky stars daddy didn’t do it at Sawgrass or Possum Trot.

Golden goose

Oakland Police issued more than 40 citations and towed at least 30 cars that were being driven recklessly after the Warriors’ championship win.

Looks like they tried to hold a basketball celebration — and a NASCAR race broke out.

Talking the talk

• Pro rassler Sheik Shabaz, to CBC Edmonton, on the secret to his livelihood: “Crowd interaction. Without a crowd we would just be a bunch of guys fighting each other in our underwear.”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, on the Nadi X yoga pants that vibrate when your pose is incorrect: “Which explains the new yoga pose ‘downward bad dog.’ ”

Driving for dough

Cornerback Shareece Wright took a 450-mile Uber ride from Chicago to Buffalo — at a cost of $932.08, including a $300 tip — to make it there in time for his team’s voluntary offseason workout.

In keeping with Bills tradition, at the end of the drive he punted.

Pass the Ben-Gay

East Carter pitcher Montana Fouts threw a whopping 451 pitches in one day — four games — at the Kentucky state Class 2A softball championships.

For some strange reason, she’s developed a sudden craving for Hamburger Helper.

Smoked corn

Three Nebraska football players have been cited for marijuana in less than a month.

So for those of you scoring at home, the Cornhuskers are 0-3 on grass this offseason.

More headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Giants and Odell Beckham reach agreement to hold minicamp on Beckham’s yacht.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Durant to spend offseason traveling around booing Rihanna’s concerts.”

Bird-watching

After giving Cleveland fans two middle fingers Tuesday night, Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig was:

a) fined and suspended for a game

b) offered a job as an Australian Rules Football referee

Quote marks

• TBS’s Conan O’Brien, on reports that Russia interfered with voting systems in at least 39 states during the 2016 elections: “Which finally explains why the new governor of Wyoming is Anna Kournikova.”

• Cam Hutchinson of the Saskatoon Express, on Saskatchewan Roughriders radio broadcasters having a clothing deal: “Why? They could be sitting in their undies for all we know.”

• Comic Torben Rolfsen, not sold on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas: “It will also be P.T. Barnum Bobblehead Night.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, after Hawaii offered a football scholarship to a fifth-grade quarterback: “What was his signing bonus, a PlayStation 4 Pro?”

Nighttime Snack Dept.

Black Star Pastry in Sydney, Australia, is selling “Glonuts” — glow-in-the-dark doughnuts.

Sounds like a surefire seller if the Harrisburg Senators ever decide to stage Three Mile Island Night.

They said it

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, not amused by the perpetual road construction in the College World Series’ host city: “Because this is Omaha, there’s a detour between first and second base.”

• Comedian Argus Hamilton, on the U.S. soccer team’s 1-1 draw in Mexico City: “There was one awkward moment at the end of the match: Mexico got a free kick, and the United States built a wall.”

• Frank Seravelli of TSN, on Sidney Crosby inheriting the torch from Mario Lemieux: “It’s official now: There’s a new emperor Penguin in Pittsburgh.”

• NBC’s Jimmy Fallon, after French Open champ Rafael Nadal became the first man to win 10 titles at any major tournament: “When asked what his secret is, he said, ‘Not having to play Serena Williams.’ ”