David Phay, Tyler Sweet and Derek Berg are tied for the lead after shooting 3-under-par 69 in Monday’s opening round of the Muckleshoot Casino Washington Open Invitational at Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent.

Shane Prante and Brian Thornton, who won the Washington Open at Meridian Valley in 2010, are tied for fourth, one shot back.

Among a group of six players at event par is Tim Feenstra, who won this tournament in 2007 and 2011.

Jeff Coston, who won the event last season for a record-tying fifth time at age 60, is tied for 50th after opening with a 77. The event dates to 1922.

Also shooting a 77 was Darren Black, the 2015 champion who finished in a tie for second last year, one shot behind Coston.

The second round is Tuesday and the final round is Wednesday.