The golfer found a way to avoid those ugly Twitter feuds.

Fewer tweets and more birdies, perhaps?

Rory McIlroy, saying he’s taking a break from social media after getting into a Twitter feud with fellow golfer Steve Elkington, handed his wife his cellphone, asked her to change his password — and told her not to tell him what it is.

Headlines

• At TheKicker.com: “Westbrook gives George other half of BFF locket Durant left behind.”

• At TheOnion.com: “Serena Williams debating between grass or clay birth.”

Bang-bang play

A falling fireworks shell exploded in the upper deck of the Tennessee Titans’ stadium on the Fourth of July.

It’s believed to be the first misfire to reach that level since Vince Young overthrew a quick out in 2010.

You make the call

The greatest 99 in history is:

a) Wayne Gretzky

b) J.J. Watt

c) George Mikan

d) Warren Sapp

e) Aaron Judge

f) Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn

g) Barbara Feldon

Upon further review …

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Alex Thomas has been charged with aggravated robbery for his part in taking a guy’s marijuana — and police say it’s all captured right there on security video.

Thomas, you’d have to believe, is no longer a strong proponent of instant replay.

Keep the change

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev threw a handful of coins in the direction of the chair umpire after his second-round loss at Wimbledon.

Medvedev apologists say he simply mistook the end of the match for a change-over.

New York marathon

A charity hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., broke a record by lasting nearly 10½ days.

Shattering the old mark set by a Yankees-Red Sox doubleheader.

Steph Currency

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry just signed a five-year, $201 million contract.

Yes, why stop at 200 when you can tack on the biggest “and one” in hoops history?

Strapped for cash

Venus Williams wore a pink bra during her first-round Wimbledon match, violating the tournament’s strict all-white dress code.

The NFL fashion police, simply out of habit, fined her $10,000.

Talking the talk

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, with a sure sign that the scoring in the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn fight wasn’t on the up-and-up: “One judge had the Russian skater winning.”

• Author unknown, with a good argument for calling one’s toilet the Jim instead of the John: “It sounds better when I say I go to the Jim first thing every morning.”

Ken-do attitude

Mattel’s latest version of the Ken doll comes complete with a man-bun.

What, no Kelly Olynyk jersey?

You go, girls

Two women in San Francisco attacked a 64-year-old man with pepper spray and stole his bag of laxatives.

Undercover police immediately staked out the local hot-dog-eating contests.

More headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Knicks admit concern that the only team dumb enough to trade for Carmelo Anthony might be the Knicks.”

• At AmazinAvenue.com on July 4: “Mets declare independence from division race.”

Political baseball

Dodgers closer ripped his own team’s fans after teammates Corey Seager and Justin Turner failed to get voted in as All-Star starters.

The fans, in turn, immediately blamed it on the Electoral College.

Baseball quiz

The Oakland A’s backup plan is:

a) “Money Ball 2.0”

b) having Roto Rooter on speed dial

Net Gain Dept.

Tennis star Serena Williams, despite being off the tour the past 2½ months while on maternity leave, is nonetheless ranked No. 4 in the world.

No, in singles, silly — not doubles.

Bad sine

According to published reports, Carmelo Anthony “lit into” Knicks teammate Kristaps Porzingis because Porzingis praised Phil Jackson’s beloved triangle offense.

Or, as Porzingis is now known among his teammates: “Pythagoras.”

Quote marks

• Syndicated columnist Norman Chad, on MLB games averaging a record-worst 3 hours, 8 minutes this season: “Watching baseball on TV these days is like putting a pot of water on medium heat and waiting for it to boil.”

• Bob Molinaro, in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on a friend who said two or three Orioles pitchers should’ve gotten All-Star invites: “They’re more than qualified, he said, to pitch in the Home Run Derby.”

• Cubs manager Joe Maddon, to MLB.com, on outfielder Jon Jay — pressed into mop-up mound duty during a blowout loss — throwing pitches clocked as slow as 47 mph: “He had a changeup to his changeup.”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, on the video of Marshawn Lynch playing in a charity soccer game: “Now, I do not want to say Marshawn is fat, but it looks like Beast Mode has been replaced with A La Mode.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, after cornerback Shareece Wright took a 450-mile Uber ride to Buffalo to make a Bills offseason workout: “At the very least, he’s a lock for the taxi squad.”

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., on Seahawk Russell Wilson’s “Elite QB” training academy: “The worst grade possible is an incomplete.”

• Yankee slugger Aaron Judge, to Newsday, on competing in the Home Run Derby: “It’s just another round of BP, but in front of 50,000 people.”

• Brewers center fielder Keon Broxton, to MLB.com, on the secret to escaping a rundown against the Orioles: “Just stick your move and don’t get touched.”

• British tennis player Johanna Konta, to reporters, after scads of flying ants invaded Wimbledon on Wednesday: “It was interesting … I definitely have taken home a few both in my belly and in my bags.”