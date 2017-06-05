Former UW Husky Cheng-Tsung Pan was among 14 to qualify at the sectional qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, finishing tied for eighth.

Derek Barron from Tacoma was the medalist at the U.S. Open Sectional qualifier on Monday at Tacoma Country & Golf Club, earning one of four spots into the U.S. Open at from the 70-player field.

Barron, who won by five shots with a 7-under-par 135, was the only in-state player to qualify at Tacoma, but former UW Husky Cheng-Tsung Pan was among 14 to qualify at the sectional qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, finishing tied for eighth.

Michael Putnam from University Place also has a good chance to advance from Columbus. He will be part of a four-way playoff for three spots Tuesday morning after tying for 12th.

The U.S. Open is June 15-18 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisc.

The big story nationally was Steve Stricker making it into the first U.S. Open in his native Wisconsin.

And the 50-year-old Stricker did it in style.

More than just earning one of the nine spots in the Tennessee qualifier, Stricker closed with a wedge to tap-in birdie range to cap off a 67-65 day and finish first among the nine qualifiers.

“It means a lot,” Stricker said. “It’s been at the forefront of my thinking for a while now. It’s kind of a relief knowing I got in on my own terms. ”

The largest qualifier was in Columbus because so many PGA Tour players who were in town for the Memorial.

Note

• The Spokane Chiefs have hired Dan Lambert, 47, as the 12th full-time head coach in the team’s Western Hockey League history.