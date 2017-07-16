Twenty-three of the top 100 amateurs in the world, including defending champion and 10th-ranked Will Zalatoris, have entered the Pacific Coast Amateur, which starts Tuesday and finishes Friday.

UNIVERSITY PLACE – Some of the world’s top male amateur golfers will compete this week in the 51st annual Pacific Coast Amateur at Chambers Bay.

Twenty-three of the top 100 amateurs in the world, including defending champion and 10th-ranked Will Zalatoris, have entered the 72-hole, stroke-play tournament that starts Tuesday and finishes Friday.

Zalatoris, from Plano, Texas, is a rising senior at Wake Forest University. He won a playoff against Nahju Mendoza of San Diego State on the first extra hole last year at the Seattle Golf Club. Mendoza has turned pro.

Most players in the 84-man field are collegiate golfers. Nine foreign countries are represented.

Chambers Bay, whose greens were sharply criticized during the 2015 U.S. Open, is transitioning to poa greens.

General Manager Matt Allen said the greens have a “mottled look” resulting from various varieties of poa as well as colonial bentgrass and the fescue with which the greens were originally planted. However, he said, “though the greens have an unconventional look, we are confident that competitors in the Pacific Coast Amateur will experience smooth, consistent putting surfaces.”

The course is expected to be set up at more than 7,200 yards for Tuesday’s opening round.

The 2015 winner was Aaron Wise, a South African who helped Oregon win the 2016 NCAA men’s championship. Wise won the Air Capital Classic in Wichita last month on the Web.com Tour.

The last winner with local ties was University of Washington golfer Corey Pereira, who won in 2014 before his sophomore season.