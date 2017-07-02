Cornett was seven shots back through eight holes of the final round Sunday before he started a comeback. He won a three-way playoff for the title.

Kyle Cornett, who finished his senior season with the Seattle U golf team in May, chipped in for an eagle on the third hole of a three-way playoff at West Seattle Golf Course to win the Seattle Amateur on Sunday.

Cornett was seven shots behind through eight holes in the third and final round. He eagled No. 9 and 12 and birdied No. 18 to shoot a 69 and join a group at 3-under (209). Sean Packer eagled No. 18 to get to 3 under and Drew McCullough, the defending champ, birdied the 18th to make it a three-way playoff.

Packer was eliminated on the second playoff hole. On the third hole, which was the second time in the playoff they played No. 18, Cornett sailed his tee shot over the bunker and he was about 60 feet from the hole. McCullough missed a 30-foot putt for eagle that could have continued the playoff.

Dave Farnam, the eight-time Seattle Amateur champ, started the day in the lead but shot a 76 and tied for seventh.

Tate wins hydro season opener

Andrew Tate proved his strong rookie season wasn’t a fluke by winning the H1 Unlimited Hydroplane’s season-opening Indiana Governor’s Cup in Madison, Ind.

Tate, who last year became the first rookie to win at Seafair since 1956, steered the U-9 Auxier Marketing presents Realtrac, which is based out of Enumclaw, to a win over Jimmy Shane and the U-1 HomeStreet Bank, the circuit’s defending champion.

H1 Unlimited tested a new shootout format over the weekend. Four teams were paired in a series of dual heats before the winner-take-all final.

The next stop on the H1 Unlimited schedule is the Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities, July 28-30.

The Albert Lee Appliance Cup at Seafair is the following weekend, Aug. 4-6.