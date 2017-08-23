After his third victory of the season, golfer with Seattle-area roots now looks to capture the Boeing Classic

SNOQUALMIE — Scott McCarron has become a leading name on the Champions Tour.

McCarron, 52, captured his third victory of the season Sunday in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, N.Y. He is second on the money list with $1.7 million, trailing defending Boeing Classic winner Bernhard Langer, who has won four times this year.

Starting Friday, McCarron will go for victory No. 4 in the Boeing event at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Recently, McCarron, who also has worked as a golf television commentator, is newsworthy for more than his stellar 2017 performances. Examples:

• His wedding — In 2016, McCarron and girlfriend Jenny Klein decided during the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in Missouri to get married because they liked The Chapel of the Ozarks at the Top of the Rock. They found out on Friday that the chapel was available Saturday. Klein went to town and bought a wedding dress and two rings.

It was 24 hours from decision to “I do.” Players and wives were in the wedding.

“You could have planned for a year and it couldn’t have gone better,” he said.

• The long putter — McCarron has stayed with a long putter even though the United States Golf Association banned “body anchoring” of putters in 2016. The key for him, after experimenting and tinkering, was to take two inches off the putter and add weight to the clubhead.

McCarron said he is putting better without anchoring than he did anchoring. He said that even if the anti-anchoring rule was rescinded, he wouldn’t change his present style.

• His Seattle-area roots — Between the ages of 5 and 10, McCarron and his family lived in Bellevue and then Federal Way. He said he learned to play golf at Twin Lakes Golf & Country Club. He won Seattle and state junior tournaments and is pleased to say he has a tournament photo in which Fred Couples is the age 15-16 champion and he is the under-10 champ.

• His goal this year — His goal of winning three tournaments has been met, but the other goal is to win the Charles Schwab Cup, which is the Champions Tour championship.

• His background — At UCLA, McCarron was on the golf team, but during his redshirt year he almost made the tennis team. He is a pilot and once buzzed the UCLA golf team. He plays guitar and piano. He has been a runner, a skier and played everything from racquetball to traditional sports.

When an interviewer playfully asked McCarron if he is the best athlete on the Champions Tour, he replied with a big smile, “By far.”

Notes

• The field includes two golfers with big victories at Sahalee Country Club. Vijay Singh won the 1998 PGA Championship and Australian Craig Parry won the 2002 WGC-NEC Invitational.

• Jim Carter, a journeyman with one victory each on the PGA and Champions tours, has replaced Bob Tway, who withdrew Tuesday.