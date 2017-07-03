The Sahalee Players Championship took a one-year hiatus in 2016 as the course was preparing to host last year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Some of the top amateur men golfers in the world are returning to Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish.

The Sahalee Players Championship took a one-year hiatus in 2016 as the course was preparing to host last year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

A stellar field will begin play Wednesday in the three-day event. Admission is free.

Among the elite players committed to play is John Oda, a rising senior at UNLV who qualified for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills. Another top contender is Sahith Theegala of Chino Hills, Calif., a rising junior at Pepperdine who made it to the quarterfinals of the 2016 U.S. Amateur and qualified for this year’s U.S. Open.

Past champions of this event include Gig Harbor’s Kyle Stanley, who won this past week on the PGA Tour, Puyallup’s Ryan Moore, Peter Uihlein, former UW Husky Nick Taylor and Daniel Summerhays.