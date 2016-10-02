Patrick Reed shook his fists with fury for every big putt he made. Phil Mickelson jumped higher than when he won his first Masters. Ryan Moore delivered the clinching point in a U.S. masterpiece Sunday at the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine in Chaska, Minn.

CHASKA, Minn. – Patrick Reed shook his fists with fury for every big putt he made. Phil Mickelson jumped higher than when he won his first Masters. Ryan Moore of Puyallup delivered the clinching point in a U.S. masterpiece Sunday at the Ryder Cup.

The 17-11 victory over Europe was the Americans’ biggest margin in 35 years.

Only this was more than just three days of exquisite golf at Hazeltine. This triumph began two years ago in Scotland, when Mickelson criticized U.S. captain Tom Watson and a process he felt put the Americans in position to fail far too often.

“When put in the right environment, the U.S. team brought out some amazing golf,” Mickelson said. “And we’re bringing back the Ryder Cup because of it.”

Sure enough, the 17-inch gold trophy was gleaming on a table, right next to a couple of champagne bottles on ice.

For the first time since 1975, every U.S. player won at least one match.

And for the first time since 2008, the Ryder Cup is staying in America. Europe had won eight of the previous 10 competitions.

Four years after U.S. captain Davis Love III saw his team blow a 10-6 lead at Medinah, he watched it make more birdies and eagles than he could count as it filled the scoreboard with American red and took suspense out of the outcome.

“There was a lot of pressure on these guys over the last couple years,” Love said. “We haven’t had a good run lately, and I’m thrilled for them that they got the win.”

One of the changes from the U.S. task force — a group sometimes mocked by Europe — was to spread out the captain’s picks. Love’s last one went to Moore, who was selected to the roster of 12 the previous weekend after he lost a four-hole playoff to Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland at the Tour Championship in Atlanta. A week later, Moore was celebrating a 1-up victory over Lee Westwood that secured victory.

Ryder Cup rookie Moore, 33, won with an eagle-birdie-par finish.

“I didn’t want to let my team down,” said Moore, a winner in two of his three matches.

The Americans led 9½ -6½ entering Sunday’s 12 singles matches.

In a high-profile opener, Reed outdueled and outshouted McIlroy in a contest so dynamic they halved three straight holes with birdies. Reed posted a 1-up victory when he holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole, improving his career Ryder Cup record to 6-1-2.

Mickelson and Spaniard Sergio Garcia combined for 19 birdies, eight of them over the last five holes. Mickelson made an 18-foot birdie on the final hole and leapt, capping a big week under more pressure than usual because of his strong voice in the U.S. changes. Garcia halved their match with an 8-footer. Each would have shot a 63 in medal play.

“We need to build on this,” Mickelson said. “Otherwise, it’s all for naught. We created a very solid foundation this year. … Yes, it’s great that we had success this week, but it’s not about one year or one Ryder Cup. It’s about a multitude, for decades to come.”