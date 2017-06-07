Moore was replaced by Michael Putnam of University Place, the first alternate from a 36-hole qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, and the odd man out in a 4-for-3 playoff Tuesday morning.
ERIN, Wis. — Puyallup’s Ryan Moore has withdrawn from the U.S. Open with a shoulder injury that will keep him out for three to four weeks.
Moore was replaced by Michael Putnam of University Place, the first alternate from a 36-hole qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, and the odd man out in a 4-for-3 playoff Tuesday morning. In a coincidence, Moore and Putnam both grew up near Chambers Bay, site of the 2015 U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open starts June 15 at Erin Hills.
Jeremy Moore, his brother and manager, said Wednesday that while the strained shoulder is a minor injury, Moore’s doctor recommended he take time off to let it heal.
Putnam hit the opening shot in the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay. This will be his fourth U.S. Open.
