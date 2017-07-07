Theegala, whose parents were born in India and emigrated to the United States, played in the U.S. Open two weeks ago and earlier this year made the cut at the PGA Tour stop at Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles.

Huh? The winner shot a final-round 78 in one of the nation’s elite men’s amateur golf tournaments, then won in a playoff.

That’s not the usual script in golf, but it was what unfolded Friday in the Sahalee Players Championship at the Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish.

“That’s one of the best 78s I’ve ever had,” joked Pepperdine junior-to-be Sahith Theegala after the victory. His final round easily could have been in the 80s without superb pitching and chipping that repeatedly saved pars.

This was Theegala’s tournament to lose after starting the day with a four-stroke lead. And he almost lost it. Min Woo Lee, an 18-year-old from Perth, Australia, who won the U.S. Junior championship last year, made up seven strokes during the round and had the only under-par score Friday with a 1-under 71.

Theegala (71-67-69-78) and Lee (68-75-71-71) finished at 285. The field average was 77.27 Friday due to dry, fast greens, wind and tough pin placements.

The playoff lasted one hole. Lee’s second shot on the par-5 18th hole crashed in the trees on the right side of the fairway and was ruled embedded. He was allowed a one-club length drop – a ruling Pacific Northwest Golf Association officials later said was wrong – and produced a dazzling 150-yard slice around a tree that stopped 40 feet from the pin.

“He hit one of the greatest shots I’ve seen in my life,” Theegala said. “It might be the greatest shot I’ve seen under the circumstances.”

Lee two-putted for par, but Theegala won with a birdie after hitting what he said were his two “best-struck shots I hit all day – a driver and a 2-hybrid.” He chipped to 8 feet and sank the putt.

Lee, whose sister Minjee plays on the LPGA Tour, said, “At the end of the day, I was happy to be in the position I was in – just to have a chance.”

West Coast Conference champion Peter Kuest Jr. of BYU was disqualified for mistakenly signing a scorecard that was one stroke lower than his actual score.

Another elite men’s amateur golf tournament will be played in the state July 18-21 when the 51st Pacific Coast Amateur takes place at Chambers Bay outside Tacoma.