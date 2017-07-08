Louise Solheim, the wife of late Ping golf equipment founder Karsten Solheim, has died. She was 99.

PHOENIX — Louise Solheim, the wife of the late Ping golf-equipment founder Karsten Solheim, has died. She was 99.

Ping said she died Friday. The company didn’t give a cause of death.

“We lost a very special woman who touched and improved the lives of so many,” said son John A. Solheim, Ping’s chairman and CEO.

Karsten Solheim, a graduate of Ballard High School, died in 2000 and was inducted in the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001. He and his wife were the driving force behind the creation of the Solheim Cup, the biennial tournament between teams of women professionals from Europe and the U.S. modeled on the men’s Ryder Cup.

Louise (Crozier) Solheim was born in Spokane and graduated from Renton High School. She met her husband at church in Seattle and later helped convince him to take his golf-equipment business out of the family garage and incorporate it. She worked on the administrative side while he focused on design.