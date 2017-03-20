The Legends Tour, the over-age-45 tour for professional women golfers, will hold a tournament at White Horse Golf Club outside Kingston in Kitsap County in June 2018.

The Legends Tour, the over-age-45 tour for professional women golfers, will hold a tournament at White Horse Golf Club outside Kingston in Kitsap County in June 2018.

The Suquamish Clearwater Legends Cup will be held the weekend of June 9-10, 2018 with a pro-am event expected to be conducted Friday, June 8, a tour spokeswoman said.

This will be the first official stop in the Northwest for the Legends Tour, which held two invitational one-day events called “Swing for the Cure” at Inglewood Golf Club in Kenmore in 2012 and 2013. Nancy Scranton won with a 2-under 71 in 2012 and Sherry Turner won with a 3-under 70 in 2013.

Next year’s tournament will be hosted by the Suquamish Tribe and Clearwater Casino Resort.

“The Suquamish Clearwater Legends Cup will be a perfect Pacific Northwest location to hold this tournament,” said Jane Blalock, Legends Tour chief executive officer and a 27-time LPGA Tour winner, in a prepared statement.

The Legends Tour has six events scheduled this year, including the inaugural Senior LPGA Championship in July at French Lick Resort in Indiana. Juli Inkster won the Legends’ first event this year, the Walgreens Charity Classic in Sun City, Ariz., with a final-round 64 to finish 12-under for the two-day event.

Inkster, a two-time winner of the Safeco Classic conducted at the Meridian Valley Country Club from 1982-1999, is among the biggest names on the Legends Tour.

Other notable tour members are Nancy Lopez, Laura Davies, Patty Sheehan, Pat Bradley, Jan Stephenson, Michelle McGann, Liselotte Neumann and Rosie Jones.

Next year’s Legends calendar will include the inaugural over-50 Women’s Senior U.S. Open at the Chicago Golf Club July 12-15.

White Horse opened in 2007 and was designed by Cynthia Dye McGarey. The course was purchased by the business arm of the Suquamish Tribe in 2010 and made less difficult in a well-received redesign completed in 2011 by the late John F. Harbottle III.