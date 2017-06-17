Brian Harman closed with two birdies and three tough pars for a 5-under 67 that gave him a one-shot lead at 12-under 204.

ERIN, Wis. — Justin Thomas managed to stand out in a U.S. Open where par is going out of style.

All it took was a 9-under 63, the lowest round to par in a major long known as the toughest test in golf. Thomas capped off his record day on the 667-yard 18th hole at Erin Hills with the prettiest 3-wood he ever hit, stopping 8 feet away on a green where some players struggled to land a wedge.

He made the eagle to get his name in the record book Saturday.

At a glance The leader: Brian Harman shot 5-under 67 to get to 12-under 204. Close behind: Justin Thomas eagled 18 to get to 9-under 63, matching the major scoring record and breaking Johnny Miller's U.S. Open record for low round in relation to par. Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood are tied for second at 11 under. Noteworthy: None of the top 18 players on the leaderboard have won a major.

The lead, however, belonged to Brian Harman.

Harman closed with two birdies and three tough pars for a 5-under 67 that gave him a one-shot lead at 12-under 204.

“Yeah, 12 under, I’d have about a 10-shot lead in most Opens,” he said.

Not this one. Not even close.

Erin Hills again lacked enough wind to be the stern test the U.S. Open wants, and it showed. There were 18 rounds in the 60s on Saturday. Going into the final round, 42 players were still under par.

“Usually when you shoot even in a U.S. Open and you’re one off the lead, you’re not six down afterward,” J.B. Holmes said.

In the 116 previous U.S. Opens, only six players had ever reached 10 under par or better, never in the same tournament. By the end of a wild and wide-open Saturday, five players were double digits under par.

Brooks Koepka made three birdies over his last seven holes for a 68 and joined Thomas one shot out of the lead.

Also at 11 under was Tommy Fleetwood, who was poised to take the lead until his pitch came up short, his next shot went 60 feet down a slope on the back of the 18th green and he turned potential birdie into bogey and settled for a 68.

Rickie Fowler, on the verge of being left behind, rallied with three straight birdies and shot 68. He was 10 under, only two shots behind.

“It’s going to be a really cool day for someone tomorrow,” Fowler said. “I’m looking forward to my shot at it. ”

Thomas finished in style, and it had nothing to do with his hot pink pants. He had 310 yards to the hole when he hit 3-wood that could have led to big trouble if he went too far long or left. “Oh gosh, Jimmy, be good,” he said to caddie Jimmy Johnson when the ball was in the air, and it was close to perfect.

Thomas poured in the eagle to become the 29th player with a 63 in a major championship.

“The finish was awesome. I’d love to have another one of those,” Thomas said.

He might need one at this rate. About all that saves Erin Hills from another onslaught was a forecast for the strongest wind of the week. Regardless of the weather, it didn’t take long for the 24-year-old Thomas to understand the significance of his record round.

“That means I’m a part of history,” he said. “It means I have a lot better chance to win the tournament than I did when the day started. I felt like I’ve been playing pretty well all week, and didn’t have quite the numbers to show for it. Obviously, today I definitely had something to show for it.”

Michael Putnam (71) from University Place was tied for 30th at 2-under 214.