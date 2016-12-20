Coston, 61, has won 20 Northwest major golf titles and captured his fifth Washington Open title last May.

Jeff Coston of Blaine has qualified to play in the Senior PGA Championship for the 11th time.

Coston will compete at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington D.C., from May 25 to May 28.

Coston, 61, has won 20 Northwest major golf titles and captured his fifth Washington Open title last May.

Coston has played on the PGA Tour, the Web.com Tour and the Champions Tour.

Women’s soccer

The Western Washington coaching staff, led by head coach Travis Connell, has been named the Division II Women’s National Staff of the Year by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

The Vikings won the NCAA Division II National Championship, beating three-time defending champion Grand Valley State 3-2 on Dec. 3. WWU finished the year with a school-record 24 wins, going 24-0-1 and winning the program’s fifth straight Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Football

For the second-straight day, a trio of Eastern Washington players received All-America recognition when STATS released its postseason NCAA Football Championship Subdivision All-America squad. Senior wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named to the first team and has been recognized four straight seasons. Sophomore quarterback Gage Gubrud and senior defensive end Samson Ebukam earned recognition for the first time. Gubrud will be either a first-team or second-team choice, pending the outcome of the announcement of voting totals on Jan. 6 for the Walter Payton Award. Ebukam was selected to the third team.

Kupp also received first-team All-America honors on the Walter Camp Football Foundation FCS All-America team.