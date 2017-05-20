Coston won the Washington Open for the fifth time last season, edging former Seattle Mariner pitcher Erik Hanson and 2015 champion Darren Black by one shot.

Jeff Coston, who at 60 became the oldest known winner of the Muckleshoot Casino Washington Open Invitational, will be back at Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent to defend his title in the tournament, which dates to 1922.

The tournament begins Monday, followed by rounds Tuesday and Wednesday.

Coston won the Washington Open for the fifth time last season, edging former Seattle Mariner pitcher Erik Hanson and 2015 champion Darren Black by one shot. Coston tied Chuck Congdon for the most career victories in the tournament.

Most of the best golfers in state history have won the event, including Fred Couples, Don Bies, Rick Acton and Al Mengert.

Record rains hurt courses

The record-setting rainfall from last October through April and chilly temperatures has been bad news for golf-course operators.

Premier Golf, which operates the three Seattle municipal 18-hole courses as part of its total of 11 courses in King and Snohomish counties, had a 28 percent decrease in rounds in the October-through-April period compared to last year, according to Matt Amundsen, director of operations for Premier.

Seattle received 45.9 inches of rain from Oct. 1 through April. The normal total is 30.9 inches. The previous October-April measuring period was a gusher, too, with 44.52 inches of rain but was more golf-friendly.

Puget Sound courses weren’t alone in enduring bad weather.

In an April 22 story in the Longview Daily News, the course director at Mint Valley Golf Course said there had been 10 “playable days” in 2017 because of precipitation and cold temperatures compared with 40 to the same point in 2016.

Farther south, the Skamania Lodge Golf Course near the Columbia River outside Stevenson in Skamania County didn’t open until April 14. The course usually opens March 1, an employee said.

The bad weather has made many golfers who play at courses that offer annual passes for a set fee reconsider whether they might be better off paying for individual rounds this year. Courses prefer big checks early in the year.

Notes

•Nearly 60 parking stalls are being added this month to the parking lot at Lynnwood Golf Course, alleviating one of the biggest issues the course has faced.

• The Sahalee Players Championship, an amateur event for men that draws top young golfers from throughout the world, returns to Sahalee Country Club July 5-7. The tournament wasn’t held last year because Sahalee hosted the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

• The new head pro at Tacoma Country and Golf Club is Rob Harbottle, a familiar surname in Northwest golf. His parents, John and Pat, are Northwest Golf Hall of Fame members and have a home just off the course. Pat Harbottle (then Pat Lesser) won the 1955 U.S. Women’s Amateur. Rob’s late brother was noted golf course architect John Harbottle III. Rob was head pro at the Carson Valley Golf Course in Gardnerville, Nev., for a decade.

• The Boeing Classic is recruiting volunteers for the August visit of the Champions Tour tournament in August at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. Tournament activities start Aug. 21, and the tournament is Aug. 25-27. Volunteers must pay $95 but receive two golf shirts, a golf jacket, a cap or visor, preferred parking during shifts, meal vouchers on shift days, two passes to the tournament and an invitation to the volunteer appreciation party.