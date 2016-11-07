John Harbottle shoots his age for the 1,000th time; Pat Harbottle wins another club championship, keeping eight-decade streak alive

John Harbottle of Lakewood reached a milestone last month when he shot his age or better for the 1,000th time.

Harbottle, 85, first accomplished the feat with a 66 in July of 1997. He did it one more time that year but this year has done it more than 70 times.

“Obviously, it gets easier each year,” he said.

Harbottle is in the Pacific Northwest Golf Association Hall of Fame with his wife, Pat Lesser Harbottle. They are members of the Tacoma Country and Golf Club and that is where he shot his age for the first time and No. 1,000, plus almost all of those in-between.

The club presented him with a piece of Kusak crystal with the accomplishment inscribed on it.

Pat, now 83, is best known as the winner of the 1955 U.S. Women’s Amateur but made club news this summer when she won the women’s championship at TC&GC for the 23rd time in about 30 attempts. She has won a club title in eight consecutive decades — two at public Jackson Park in the 1940s, three at Sand Point Country Club in the 1950s and the rest at TC&GC.

John has been more diligent about tracking the times he has shot his age than Pat, who has done it at least 50 times.

Jade Greens to close

Jade Greens, a nine-hole golf course outside Auburn, will close for good Nov. 27. The course opened in 1990.

Jade Greens is believed to be the 16th course in the Puget Sound area to close in the past seven years. Two later reopened.

The par-3 course at Riverbend Golf Complex in Kent is for sale and might be the next course to close.

Ken Still still telling stories

Ken Still, the Pierce County product who was a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and played on the 1969 Ryder Cup team, is receiving kidney dialysis three times a week.

A born storyteller, Still was the featured speaker at the banquet for the Hudson Cup last month at the Fircrest Golf Club. He received a standing ovation before and after speaking.

Still has refused to try to get a kidney transplant, saying that younger patients are more deserving.

“I’m 81,” he said. “What if someone 25 years old or younger needs a kidney? I’m not going to take it from them. That’s not my style.”

Notes

• Former Washington All-American Brock Mackenzie has been named to the PGA Tour Canada team for the inaugural Aruba Cup, Dec. 15-17 at Tierra del Sol Resort and Golf in Aruba. The Cup is a Presidents Cup-style competition between the best players on PGA Tour Canada (officially and coincidentally called the Mackenzie Tour) and PGA TourLatinoamerica.

Mackenzie, 35, finished second on the money list with $84,075 and won the National Capital Open to Support Our Troops Tournament in Ottawa in a seven-hole playoff. By finishing in the top five on tour, Mackenzie has earned his way back to the Web.com Tour where he played in 2015.

• Tom Cade is the recipient this year of the distinguished service award given by the Northwest Golf Media Association. Cade is editor of Pacific Northwest Golfer and senior director of communications for the Pacific Northwest Golf Association and Washington State Golf Association.

• Talk about margin of victory. Spencer Tibbits, a senior at Fort Vancouver High School in Vancouver, Wash., won the 36-hole Class 3A district golf championship by 25 strokes. He shot 68-64 for a 12-under 132 at Tri-Mountain Golf Course near Ridgefield. Tibbits won the 3A state title as a freshman and junior and finished second as sophomore. The Pacific Northwest Golf Association junior player of the year is headed to Oregon State in the fall.

• Practice balls on the range at Inglewood Golf Club have 4:03 inscribed on them because the target elapsed time for a group to get around the course is four hours, three minutes.