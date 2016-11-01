Matt Kuchar’s hole-in-one didn’t win him a Cadillac because the tee was moved up from the minimum 200 yards required.

That’s a painful way for a golfer to lose his Caddie.

Matt Kuchar hit a hole-in-one during the HSBC Champions in Shanghai but didn’t win a prize Cadillac because of the fine print: The tee had been moved up on the par-3 17th hole, taking its distance (193 yards) below the 200-yard minimum required by insurance for a payoff.

But no need to open a Kuchar Go Fund Me account: He’s made $3.8 million in prize money this year.

Headlines

• At Fark.com: “Raiders win game despite committing a league-record number of penalties. Seahawks: ‘You can do that?’ ”

• At TheKicker.com: “NFL announces all plays involving the Browns are un-reviewable.”

Nice call

“Duck Dynasty” star Reed Robertson married his high-school sweetheart.

And there wasn’t a dry eye in the place when the officiant pronounced them drake and duck.

Hockey quiz

Forward Martin Frk, placed on NHL waivers for the second time in a month, vows to use his first paycheck the next time a team claims him to buy a:

a) House

b) Car

c) Vowel

It wasn’t Casper

Lakers forward Metta World Peace says ghosts “touched me all over the place” during his team’s recent overnight stay at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel in Oklahoma City.

Or, to put it in basketball terms, the spirits were doing some hand-checking.

Talking the talk

• Anthony Crupi of AdAge.com, not impressed with the Seahawks’ 6-6 tie against the Cardinals that featured 15 punts, 24 penalties and a pair of missed chip-shot field goals in OT: “It was like watching a moderately intelligent cocker spaniel try to learn to play Madden NFL 17.”

• Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, 69, via Twitter, after getting decked in a sideline collision Sunday that briefly landed him in a hospital: “I get the Big Hit Award for the week!”

• Bombastic hockey commentator Don Cherry, to 24 Hours Toronto, on why he has no thoughts of retiring at age 82: “It’s not jackhammering. That’s what I did until I was 36 years old.”

15 yards for hugging?

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas got penalized 15 yards for hugging an official while celebrating his 34-yard fumble return for a TD against the Saints.

So, technically, does that go into the books as unsportsmanlike conduct, illegal use of hands, or holding?