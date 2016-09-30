The United States swept the opening session of matches, but Europe fought back and cut the Americans’ lead to 5-3 after the first day of the three-day event. Ryder Cup rookie Ryan Moore of Puyallup and partner J.B. Holmes lost their first match.

CHASKA, Minn. – The United States had the lead. Rory McIlroy made sure that was all it had Friday in the Ryder Cup.

The American sweep of the opening session of matches at Hazeltine was all but forgotten when McIlroy rolled in a 20-foot eagle putt, took a bow on the 16th green and delivered a defiant message to the crowd and to the U.S. team desperate to win back the trophy.

Europe isn’t going anywhere.

“I’m not fazed by anything that is said by the crowd,” McIlroy said. “And I’m not fazed by anything that the U.S. team throws at us.”

The Americans threw a haymaker with the first opening-session sweep in four decades. Europe battled back from that 4-0 deficit behind its best tandem, Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, and its best player. McIlroy buried the eagle putt, calmly bowed twice to the crowd and then punched the chilly Minnesota air with his fist.

U.S. captain Davis Love III at least could take consolation in a 5-3 lead, though the Americans wasted a chance to put Europe in a big hole.

“It’s frustrating not to come out a little bit more ahead,” Love said.

McIlroy had heard enough after about 10 hours before what he described as a hostile crowd. He and Thomas Pieters never trailed against the previously undefeated tandem of Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar. McIlroy finished it with his eagle putt, and had a chance to give something back to the fans.

“Even before I hit that putt, I wanted to put an exclamation point on that session for us,” he said. “I actually thought about the celebration before I hit the putt. I knew it had a good chance of going in. … I just wanted everyone that’s watching out there to know how much this means to us, how much it means to me personally and, obviously, us as a team. We’ve pulled it back a good bit. And we plan to pull it back even further going into tomorrow.”

Ryder Cup rookie Ryan Moore of Puyallup and playing partner J.B. Holmes had a shaky start and lost 3 and 2 to Spaniards Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello in fourballs.

Moore and Holmes didn’t make a birdie on the front nine in the best-ball format. Moore made 25-foot birdie putts to cut Europe’s lead to 2 up, but Garcia closed the door with a birdie on No. 16.

Despite all the talk about momentum, Moore noted: “A lead is a lead. That’s where you want to be. You want to be on the right side of it. We keep ourselves on the right side of it all week, we’ll be in good shape.”

Love could not have scripted a better start — a symbolic one, too.

To honor legendary Arnold Palmer, who died Sunday, Ryder Cup officials placed on the first tee Palmer’s golf bag from when he was captain of the 1975 Ryder Cup team.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed then set the tone with a 3-and-2 foursomes victory over Stenson and Rose, and the Americans delivered the first sweep of the opening session since that 1975 team at Laurel Valley.

Phil Mickelson, feeling more pressure than usual because of his influence on changes and on this team, also produced big shots. His wedge to 5 feet that Rickie Fowler converted was key in the Americans winning three straight holes for a 1-up victory over McIlroy and Andy Sullivan.

It just didn’t last.

The Americans still had the lead. Europe headed into the second day loaded with momentum.

“I would definitely say it’s better to have a small deficit with some momentum,” European captain Darren Clarke said. “Because we didn’t have much at lunchtime.”

Beaten for the first time, Rose and Stenson went right back out against Spieth and Reed and handed the American duo its first Ryder Cup loss. The Europeans made nine birdies in 13 holes for a 5-and-4 victory in the afternoon session.

The lone American point in the afternoon came from Brandt Snedeker and Brooks Koepka, who had no trouble against Martin Kaymer and Danny Willett.