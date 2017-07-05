The two golfers are already having successful seasons. They are tied at 4-under.
Drew McCullough, the 2017 Washington Open champ, was tied for the lead after the first day of the Sahalee Players Championship in Sammamish.
The Richland product, who is a senior at the University of Wyoming, shot a 4-under 68 and was tied with Min Woo Lee, 17, of Australia.
Lee, who won the U.S. Junior Amateur last year, is coming off a win at the Western Australia Amateur.
Two Oregon golfers, Eugene’s Sulman Raza and West Linn’s Cole Madey, were tied for second, a stroke back.
McCullough, who lost in a playoff at the Seattle Amateur on Sunday, was the only in-state player in red numbers. Sammamish’s Li Wang was tied for 18th at 1-over with Washougal’s Brian Humphreys.
The Sahalee Players Championship is back after a year off as last year the U.S. Women’s Open was held at Sahalee.
The three-round tournament runs through Friday.
Basketball
• Earl Spangler, who played basketball at Seattle U from 1946-50, died on June 18 at 88. The Seattle Prep product played basketball for the Army during the Korean War. After a short stint as a junior-high teacher, Spangler switched to selling life insurance and founded Spangler Insurance.
Soccer
• The Seattle Reign’s Megan Rapinoe was voted the National Women’s Soccer League’s player of the week. She scored four goals in a pair of wins last week, increasing her league-leading total to nine.
Hockey
• Everett Silvertips defenseman Kevin Davis was invited by the Minnesota Wild to participate in its development camp. Davis was eighth among WHL defenseman with 59 points.
