PGA Professional Derek Berg, the former Husky, of Sahalee Country Club took the lead after the second round of the Muckleshoot Casino Washington Open Invitational after a 5-under 139 at Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent.

PGA Professional Shane Prante of Tacoma’s Lake Spanaway GC is two strokes back.

PGA Professional Ryan Benzel also of Sahalee CC and amateur Aaron Whalen of Lakeview G&CC are tied for third place at 143.

Berg won the Northwest Open Invitational twice and the Oregon Open Invitational.

Note

• The next Washington State athletics hall of fame class will include one Olympic gold-medal winner, two former U.S. track and field champions, a former Cincinnati Bengal, and a pioneer in Cougars women’s athletics.

This year’s class is heavy on track athletes and women.

Four women, two men and the 1968 men’s track and field team will be inducted into the hall on Sept. 22.

Dominique Arnold, who ran track at WSU from 1994-96, won the 1996 NCAA 110-meter hurdles title and, in 2006, went on to win the USA Outdoor National Championship and attain a No. 5 world ranking.

Sue Durrant coached volleyball and basketball at WSU from 1963-82 and is considered a pioneer of Cougars women’s athletics.

Mike Kinkade lettered in baseball at WSU from 1992-95 and set school records for hits (304), runs (230) and doubles (75). He also won a gold medal as a member of the U.S. Olympic team at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Marcia Miles was a four-year basketball letter winner at WSU from 1982-86, and she finished her Cougars career second in scoring (1,485 points) and scoring average (15 points per game).

Diana Pickler, a heptathlete, was a five-time All-American during her time at WSU from 2004-07. She set school records for both pentathlon and heptathlon.

Paul Sorensen played two seasons of football for the Cougars from 1980-81. He was part of WSU’s 1981 Holiday Bowl team.

Sorensen was selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 1982 NFL draft.

The 1968 men’s track and field team missed the national championship by one point to USC.