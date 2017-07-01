Eight-time champion Dave Farnam was in a three-way tie for the lead Saturday going into the final round of the Seattle Amateur at Jackson Park.

Farnam (68) was tied for the lead at 4-under 136 with Trent Jones (69) and Tyler Salsbury (67).

The three players at 137 were Kyle Cornett (68), Zach Evens (69) and defending Seattle Amateur champion and current Washington Open champion Drew McCullough (72).

The final round will be played at West Seattle Golf Club, with 21 players within six shots of the lead.

A total of 59 players at 149 or better made the cut.

Sounders 2 triumphs

LANGLEY, B.C. — Midfielders Ray Saari and Zach Mathers scored goals and goalkeeper Bryan Meredith earned his second shutout of the season as Seattle Sounders 2 beat the Whitecaps 2 2-0.

Seattle (7-7-2, 23 points) secured three points on the road against Vancouver (4-8-3, 15 points) at McLeod Athletic Park. Now tied for fifth place in the USL Western Conference, S2 wraps up its three-match road swing at Real Monarchs SLC on July 8.

Saari opened the scoring in the 31st minute, and Mathers struck in the 60th minute.