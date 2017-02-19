Couples, a Seattle native, won for the first time since the 2014 Shaw Charity Classic in Canada

NAPLES, Fla. – Seattle native Fred Couples won the Chubb Classic on Sunday for his 12th PGA Tour Champions title and first since 2014, rallying to beat Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain at TwinEagles.

The 57-year-old Couples shot a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 to finish at 16-under 200 on the Talon Course, three strokes ahead of second-round leader Jimenez (71).

“It’s never easy to win a golf tournament,” said Couples, who earned $240,000. “This is a good course. You have to hit a lot of good shots.”

Also the 2010 event winner at The Quarry, Couples won for the first time since the 2014 Shaw Charity Classic in Canada. The Hall of Famer, long hampered by back problems, won 15 times on the PGA Tour — his lone major coming in the 1992 Masters.

“I felt a little pressure, but I wasn’t under gobs of pressure because you’ve just got to keep making birdies,” said Couples, who missed most of last year with back trouble. “Sometimes when you’re trying to make pars it’s hard to hit really, really quality shots to make pars.”

Couples opened with rounds of 68 and 65. He has broken 70 in all eight of his Tour rounds this season.

“So far this year, I’ve felt way better than I did last year,” Couples said. “I still hate to say it, I don’t feel perfect out there, but right now my swing is good enough that when I’m a little stiff I can get around it.”

Johnson dominates

LOS ANGELES – Dustin Johnson went to No. 1 in the world with a world-class performance at Riviera Country Club.

Johnson turned a marathon finish into a Sunday stroll in the Genesis Open. He finished the third round of the PGA Tour event in the morning with a 7-under 64 to build a five-shot lead, stretched it to nine shots at one point in the final round and coasted home to a 71 and a five-shot victory over Thomas Pieters (63) and Scott Brown (67).

Johnson had a 17-under 267 total and earned $1.26 million.

“It sounds good,” Johnson said when asked about being the top-ranked player in the world. “I played really great all day. I couldn’t have driven it any better. That was a big key.”

Johnson became the 20th player to reach No. 1 since the world ranking began in 1986, ending Jason Day’s 47-week stay at the top.

“He deserves it because he’s been playing great golf,” Day said.

Kyle Stanley (71) of Gig Harbor tied for 39th place at 3 under. Former Washington Husky Nick Taylor (73) tied for 55th at 1 under.

Putnam prevails

PANAMA CITY – Andrew Putnam of University Place won the Panama Claro Championship for his second Web.com Tour title, beating Chris Baker with an 18-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff.

Putnam closed with a 2-under 68 to match Baker (66) at 13-under 267 at Panama Golf Club.

The 28-year-old Putnam, a former Pepperdine player, earned $112,500 to take the money lead with $171,100.

The top 25 at the end of the Web.com Tour regular season earn PGA Tour cards for next season. Putnam also won the 2014 WNB Golf Classic.

Former UW Husky Alex Prugh (66) tied for 14th at 5 under.

Other tournament

• Ha Na Jang of South Korea had an eagle and three birdies in the last six holes to pull away for a three-shot victory in the Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide.

The four-time LPGA Tour winner closed with a 4-under 69 to finish at 10-under 282.

Jang, 24, earned $195,000.