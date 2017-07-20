The Texas A&M player has a two-stroke lead on Texas Tech’s Hayden Springer.

Cameron Champ retained the lead after three rounds of the Pacific Coast Amateur Championships at Chambers Bay.

Champ, a Texas A&M standout from Sacramento, Calif., shot a 2-under 69 in the third round Thursday. Champ is 10-under for the tournament and has a two-stroke lead on Hayden Springer, who plays at Texas Tech and is from Trophy Club, Texas.

Champ had an up-and-down round with six birdies and four bogeys.

Springer’s 65 was the best round of the day. He birdied four straight holes on the back nine (Nos. 10-13) and the last two. He shot a 66 in the second round as he’s charging back from an opening-round 74.

The four-round tournament wraps Friday.

Football

• Washington State running back Jamal Morrow was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list. He’s one of 61 players up for the award given to the best running back in college football. Morrow was honorable mention All-Pac-12 last season after rushing for 1,217 yards.

Soccer

• The Sounders 2 signed midfielder Guy Edoa, a 20-year-old midfielder from Cameroon. He’s the sixth signing from Cameroon for the club since 2016.

• Seattle Reign forward Megan Rapinoe was called up to for U.S. women’s national team duty for the upcoming (July 27 to Aug. 3) Tournament of Nations

Hockey

• The Seattle Thunderbirds signed longtime hockey minor leaguer Russ Farwell as an assistant coach. Farwell played nine seasons in the American Hockey League and the East Coast Hockey League, his last was with the Charlotte Checkers last season.

Cross country

• Former Washington State distance runner CharLee Linton has joined the Cougars’ cross-country team as an assistant coach. The Shorewood grad walked-on to WSU in 2012 and scored in three Pac-12 Cross Country Championships as well as an NCAA West Regional.