Champ has a three-stroke lead after two rounds.

Cameron Champ of Sacramento, Calif., a Texas A&M standout, fired a 6-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead heading into Thursday’s round three of the 51st Pacific Coast Amateur Championship at Chambers Bay in University Place.

Champ, at 8-under, had six birdies, two bogeys and an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole on Wednesday.

Denzel Ieremia of Hamilton, New Zealand, the leader after round one, slipped slightly, posting a 1-over 72, paving the way for the leaderboard to shift.

Also gunning up the leaderboard was Cranbourne, Australia’s David Micheluzzi. Playing in his second Pacific Coast Amateur, Micheluzzi closed his round with an eagle on 18 after stuffing an approach shot to within six feet. He sits tied at 5-under with Doug Ghim of Arlington Heights, Ill.

Round three begins at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Admission is free for spectators.

Elsewhere

• Washington’s Jake Browning has been named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the nation’s top quarterback each season. Browning was a semifinalist last year.

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was also named to the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, and also the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented for accomplishments on and off the field. The winner must be a senior or fourth-year junior and on schedule to graduate.

• Sirene Blair of South Jordan, Utah, won her professional debut by shooting a two-round total of 141 to win the Northwest Women’s Open at Twin Lakes Golf and Country Club in Federal Way. Blair collected a first-place check of $3,200 for the victory.