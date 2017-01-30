Brian Flajole, who went to Juanita High School in Kirkland before becoming an assistant athletic director at the University of Washington, is the new director of the Boeing Classic, the PGA Tour Champions event at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

After more than 25 years, Brian Flajole is coming home.

Flajole, who went to Juanita High School in Kirkland before becoming an assistant athletic director at the University of Washington, is the new director of the Boeing Classic, the PGA Tour Champions event at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

The tournament, for players 50 and older, began in 2005. This year’s event is from Aug. 25-27.

Flajole, who graduated from Washington State, worked as a public-relations assistant for the Seattle Seahawks from 1982 to 1983 before becoming public-relations and marketing director for the Tacoma Stars professional indoor soccer team from 1983 to 1989.

Flajole, 56, became an assistant to Washington athletic director Mike Lude in 1989.

When Lude left UW in 1991 to become the director of the Blockbuster Bowl in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Flajole went with Lude.

When Lude left the Blockbuster Bowl just months later, Flajole became the executive director of the football game, a title he held for more than a decade.

For the past seven years, he has been vice president of golf for the Bruno Event Team in Sacramento, Calif. He has managed and produced several professional golf tournaments, including the 2015 U.S. Senior Open and 2016 U.S. Women’s Open.

But Flajole always wanted to return home, and with Michelle DeLancy being let go as tournament director last fall, an opportunity presented itself.

“All of my family is here, and my wife’s family is also here,” Flajole said. “Coming home was a big draw, but it’s also about working with a tournament that is so tied into our community and is also tied in with Virginia Mason, and all the giving that (the tournament) has done.”

The tournament, which has raised $6 million for local charities, has been among the most popular PGA Tour Champions events, and draws excellent fields each year.

“The Boeing Classic has always had a great reputation,” Flajole said. “I hope to use my experience with major events, but we already have a great volunteer base and the community support has been great.”

Notes

• Sahalee Country Club of Sammamish is back on Golf Digest’s biennial list of the top 100 courses in the United States. Sahalee, site of last year’s successful KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, is ranked No. 98.

It was No. 108 in the previous ranking.

Washington courses making the magazine’s second 100 are Chambers Bay in University Place at 129 and Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish at 153.

Oregon courses making the lists: 18, Pacific Dunes, Bandon; 36, Bandon Dunes, Bandon; 47, Old Macdonald, Bandon; 70, Bandon Trails, Bandon; 128, Eugene Country Club; 181, Pronghorn Club, Bend.

Idaho courses making the lists: 28, Gozzer Ranch and Lake Club, Harrison; 84, The Golf Club at Black Rock, Coeur d’Alene; 134, Huntsman Springs Golf Club, Driggs.

• The Seattle Golf & Travel Show will be a two-day event this year instead of three as in previous years.

The dates are March 4-5 (Saturday-Sunday) at the CenturyLink Field Event Center.