PGA professional Brady Sharp of Walla Walla Country Club shot a final-round 60 in the 30th Rosauers Open Invitational, then won in a playoff against PGA professional Russell Grove of North Idaho College.
Sharp made 11 birdies and had no bogeys while setting a course record at Indian Canyon Golf Club in Spokane.
He then added another birdie on the first playoff hole to win the title.
Sharp and Grove finished three rounds at 16-under 197.
Derek Berg from Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, the third-round leader, finished tied for third with John Cassidy, three shots behind Sharp and Grove.
