Weekend Fishing Opportunities by Oregon Fish and Wildlife:

The fall salmon season is open from Buoy 10 upstream to the Oregon/Washington Border above McNary Dam (see Sport Fishing Regulation Updates page for retention details). The current estimated fall Chinook return to the Columbia River is 707,600 adult fish, which is 74 percent of the original forecast of 960,200. Note: An updated report indicated the Columbia River mainstem from its mouth to the Highway 395 Bridge at Pasco will close for salmon and steelhead beginning Saturday (Oct. 22).

Salmonid angling is good in the gorge, and fair in the pools above Bonneville Dam.

White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to the Oregon/Washington Border above McNary Dam, but remains an option for catch and release fishing.

Walleye angling is excellent in the John Day Pool.

Salmon, Steelhead and Shad

Salmonid angling was especially slow this week due to the high wind and heavy rain. Looking on the brighter side, perhaps this heavy rain brought in a fresh batch of fish. In the John Day Pool, boat anglers averaged 0.07 Chinook, 0.04 coho and 0.15 steelhead caught per boat, while anglers fishing in the Bonneville Pool averaged 0.79 Chinook, 0.26 coho and 0.05 steelhead caught per boat. In the gorge, boat anglers averaged 1.42 Chinook caught per boat, while anglers fishing in Troutdale averaged 0.22 Chinook, 0.07 coho and 0.02 steelhead caught per boat. In the Portland to Tongue Point area, boat anglers averaged 0.15 coho caught per boat. Bank anglers fishing the John Day Pool averaged 0.18 steelhead caught per angler, while anglers fishing the Bonneville Pool averaged 0.27 Chinook caught per angler.

Gorge Bank: Weekly checking showed no catch for 12 bank anglers.

Gorge Boats: Weekly checking showed 26 Chinook adults and two Chinook jacks kept, plus one Chinook adult released for 19 boats (50 anglers).

Troutdale Boats: Weekly checking showed nine Chinook adults, one Chinook jack, three coho adults and one steelhead kept, plus one Chinook adult released for 46 boats (85 anglers).

Portland to Westport Bank: Weekly checking showed no catch for five bank anglers.

Portland to Tongue Point Boats: Weekly checking showed four coho adults kept for 27 boats (54 anglers).

Estuary Boats (Tongue Point to Buoy 10): No report.

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): Weekly checking showed three Chinook adults kept for 11 bank anglers; and 46 Chinook adults, five Chinook jacks, 15 coho adults and two steelhead kept, plus one steelhead released for 58 boats (142 anglers).

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Weekly checking showed no catch for four bank anglers; and no catch for three boats (five anglers).

John Day Pool (John Day Dam to McNary Dam): Weekly checking showed two steelhead kept for 11 bank anglers; and two Chinook adults, one coho adult and three steelhead kept, plus one steelhead released for 27 boats (63 anglers).

STURGEON

Lower Columbia River (below Bonneville Dam): Closed for retention. No report.

Bonneville Pool: Closed for retention. No report.

The Dalles Pool: Closed for retention. Weekly checking showed two sublegal sturgeon released for one boat (two anglers).

John Day Pool: Closed for retention. Weekly checking showed one sublegal sturgeon released for six bank anglers; and six sublegal, two legal and one oversize sturgeon released for two boats (four anglers).

WALLEYE

Troutdale: Weekly checking showed no catch for one boat (two anglers).

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Weekly checking showed four walleye kept, plus five walleye released for one boat (two anglers).

John Day Pool (John Day Dam to McNary Dam): Weekly checking showed 119 walleye kept, plus 205 walleye released for 24 boats (50 anglers).