There’s a saying when salmon fisheries have catch guidelines or quotas is that anglers should plan to go sooner than later because you just never know when the seasons could be shutdown.

That was the case when central Puget Sound (Marine Catch Area 10) came to a close on Jan. 23 more than a month sooner than expected, and closed off opportunity to area from the Apple Tree Cove boundary (just north of Kingston) across to Edmonds and south to the northern point of Vashon Island.

Two other areas – the San Juan Islands and east side of Whidbey Island – are now being closely watched as each have reached or are over 65 percent of their allowable guideline.

Here are the latest winter chinook fishery catch guidelines and number of fish caught for local marine areas:

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca (Marine Catch Area 6) is open daily through April 15 with a two hatchery chinook daily limit:

Encounter guideline is 3,975. Encounters through Jan. 22 is 1,195. Percentage of guideline achieved is 30 percent.

San Juan Islands (Marine Catch Area 7) is open daily through April 30 with a one hatchery chinook daily limit:

Encounter guideline is 10,248. Encounters through Jan. 22 is 6,707. Percentage of guideline achieved is 65 percent.

East side of Whidbey Island (Marine Catch Areas 8-1 and 8-2) is open daily through April 30 with a one hatchery chinook daily limit:

Encounter guideline is 6,125. Encounters through Jan. 22 is 3,901. Percentage of guideline achieved is 64 percent.

Northern Puget Sound (Marine Catch Area 9) is currently closed and scheduled to reopen sometime in late February or early March – was originally scheduled to reopen on Jan. 16:

Encounter guideline is 6,081. Encounters through Nov. 30 is 3,071. Percentage of guideline achieved is 51 percent.

Central Puget Sound (Marine Catch Area 10) closed earlier than expected on Jan. 23, and was originally scheduled to be open through Feb. 28:

Encounter guideline was 2,597. Encounters through Jan. 22 was 2,761. Percentage of catch guideline achieved was 106 percent.