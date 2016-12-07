EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is going to miss the rest of the regular season after surgery to repair a sports hernia.
The 27-year-old old tweeted on Wednesday that he had surgery and was feeling well.
Pierre-Paul sustained the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The normal recovery time from hernia surgery is four to six weeks, so Pierre-Paul needs the Giants to end a four-year playoff drought to play again this season.
The Giants (8-4) have not commented on Pierre-Paul’s tweet. Coach Ben McAdoo said on Monday that Pierre-Paul was going to be evaluated. Teammates on Tuesday said they did not think he would be ready by Sunday for a game at MetLife Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys.
After struggling last season following a July 4 fireworks accident that mangled his right hand, Pierre-Paul was starting to show signs that he was returning to the form that made him one of the league’s top defensive ends. He had 5½ sacks in two games, and returned a fumble for a touchdown in games against the Bears and Browns.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and —http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
