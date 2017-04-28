SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break following injuries sustained in a dirt-biking accident.

The 27-year-old suffered a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in the April 20 crash on the team’s day off in Colorado.

Bumgarner started rehab Friday focused on improving his range of motion, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Friday. He is not expected to return before the All-Star break, which runs from July 10-13.

Bumgarner is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts this season. He is in the last guaranteed season of a $35.56 million, six-year contract that includes team options for 2018 and 2019.