NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL says no formal complaint was filed last week by the New York Giants, who reportedly alerted the league that the Pittsburgh Steelers were using deflated footballs during their game.

Fox reported Sunday that after the Giants forced two turnovers during their 24-14 loss last Sunday , they tested the footballs on their sideline. After both of the footballs tested below the NFL standards for PSI, according to the report, the Giants sent them to the league office.

The NFL issued a statement Sunday saying: “The officiating game ball procedures were followed and there were no chain of command issues. All footballs were in compliance and no formal complaint was filed by the Giants with our office.”

Fox reporter Jay Glazer, who had the report, wrote on Twitter that the NFL was “correct in saying no FORMAL complaint was FILED, Giants tested balls & informed the NFL they were under legal limit. Giants confirmed.”

New England’s Tom Brady was suspended the first four games of this season as a result of his role after an NFL investigation concluded the team intentionally underinflated footballs used in the 2015 AFC Championship game.

