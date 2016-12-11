NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL says no formal complaint was filed last week by the New York Giants, who reportedly alerted the league that the Pittsburgh Steelers were using deflated footballs during their game.
Fox reported Sunday that after the Giants forced two turnovers during their 24-14 loss last Sunday , they tested the footballs on their sideline. After both of the footballs tested below the NFL standards for PSI, according to the report, the Giants sent them to the league office.
The NFL issued a statement Sunday saying: “The officiating game ball procedures were followed and there were no chain of command issues. All footballs were in compliance and no formal complaint was filed by the Giants with our office.”
Fox reporter Jay Glazer, who had the report, wrote on Twitter that the NFL was “correct in saying no FORMAL complaint was FILED, Giants tested balls & informed the NFL they were under legal limit. Giants confirmed.”
Most Read Stories
- Guns in stadiums? Trumpism making some noise in Olympia | Danny Westneat
- Sexless marriage worries husband | Dear Carolyn
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- First impressions: Sounders win first MLS Cup title in penalty-kick shootout
- Complete coverage: Sounders take down Toronto FC in PK's to capture first MLS Cup title
New England’s Tom Brady was suspended the first four games of this season as a result of his role after an NFL investigation concluded the team intentionally underinflated footballs used in the 2015 AFC Championship game.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.