LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard is returning to Liverpool to take up a position in the team’s youth academy, starting in February.
The Premier League club says Gerrard will have a “wide-ranging role in the professional development phase of the young players.”
The 36-year-old Gerrard made 710 appearances for Liverpool and is one of the greatest players in the club’s history.
After an 18-month spell in Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the move marks a return to a club where Gerrard spent 17 years as a professional — having graduated from the academy.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos sold out for UW speech; WSU event canceled due to weather
- From TV to courtroom to the market: The saga of Seattle’s $475,000 treehouse
The former Liverpool and England captain, who retired from football in November, says “it feels like completing the circle, returning to the place where professionally it all began.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.