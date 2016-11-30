PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A scheduled game between the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers has been postponed by the NBA because of condensation on the court at the Wells Fargo Center.
The game, which was slated to start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, was called off at 8:03 p.m., according to John Page, the president of the Wells Fargo Center complex.
A makeup date was not immediately announced.
