Jim Furyk has been appointed U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France.
Furyk will be in charge of a team that will try to win on European soil for the first time since 1993 at The Belfry. The Americans ended a three-match losing streak last year at Hazeltine with a 17-11 victory.
Thomas Bjorn will be the European captain.
Furyk played on nine consecutive Ryder Cup teams and had a 10-20-4 record. He played on only two winning teams, in 1999 at Brookline and 2008 at Valhalla.
Most Read Stories
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Rare ice circle spinning in Middle Fork Snoqualmie River mesmerizes — then breaks apart
- UW Huskies finish No. 4 in final AP poll; USC jumps to No. 3
The Americans reshaped their thinking after a loss at Gleneagles in 2014. They formed a task force aimed at better continuity, and then turned the decisions over to a Ryder Cup committee of three players and three PGA of America officials.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.