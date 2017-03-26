The Northwest Fly Anglers are hosting a Beginning Fly Casting Class starting Tuesday (April 4) at the Green Lake Casting Pier on the northwest side of lake.
The six-week classes begin every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $60 per person and class is limited. Details: https://northwestflyanglers.wildapricot.org/classes.
Start off spring by improving how to toss a fly at “The Fundamentals of Fly Casting” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday (April 1).
The class will introduce fly-anglers to equipment, leaders, knots and the fundamentals of fly-casting. Each five-hour class session also combines instruction, demonstration and practice on a private water.
Most Read Stories
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
- Judge: Married Lake Stevens cop’s misconduct didn’t violate girlfriend’s civil rights
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
- Cameron Dollar rejoins Washington on Mike Hopkins' staff
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
In addition, there is instruction on rod assembly and care, stance, hook removal, as well as various casting techniques.
Instructors include experienced shop staff and Darrel Martin, a certified casting instructor by the International Federation of Fly-Fishers (USA) and the Advanced Professional Game Angling Instructors (UK), and Michael Martin, experienced guide and instructor.
Equipment is available for free day-loan during this class. Anglers attending should have rain-gear, a brimmed hat and protective eye-wear. Equipment should be ready to cast with line and leader attached. The store can help with any equipment fine-tuning at no extra charge.
Students are encourage to bring lunch and drink. Cost is $50 cash only, includes a $30 deposit to reserve a spot in the class. For details, call the Sportsman’s Warehouse at 253-835-4100.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.