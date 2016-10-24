LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw is unlikely to need back surgery for the herniated disk that sidelined the Dodgers ace for 2 ½ months during the season.
That’s according to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, who says Kershaw feels good and that he doesn’t anticipate surgery being necessary for the left-hander.
Kershaw returned in early September, but never publicly went into detail about his back injury.
Friedman made his comments Monday, two days after Kershaw got pummeled in the Dodgers’ 5-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series that ended Los Angeles’ season.
After the World Series ends, closer Kenley Jansen and third baseman Justin Turner can become free agents. Friedman says he hopes Jansen’s career continues with the Dodgers.
