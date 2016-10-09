The Coastal Conservation Association North Snohomish County Chapter is hosting a free salmon and steelhead seminar meeting 7 p.m., on Tuesday (Oct. 11) at Bayside Marine, 1020 10th Street in Everett.

Local guide Scotty Landis of Scotty Landis Guided Sport Fishing will do a presentation on fall salmon tactics as well as giving a primer on how to chase early run winter steelhead. With few fisheries currently opened, anglers should be prepared with the best tactics to help maximize results on the water and Scotty will help get you dialed in. CCA staff will also be on hand to share advocacy updates, and will be hosting another great chapter raffle.

For more information, go to www.ccawashington.org.