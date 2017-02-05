A free Safe Gun Storage Giveaway event is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 11) at Outdoor Emporium, 1701 4th Avenue South in Seattle.

The event titled “Protect Our Kids from Firearm Tragedies” is hosted by Seattle Children’s Hospital along with event partners Outdoor Emporium, Virginia Mason, Public Health of Seattle and King County, Harborview Injury Prevention and Research Center and Safe Kids Seattle of South King County.

At the event learn about the importance of safe gun storage, and get a free lock box or trigger lock with hands-on training on proper use.

The y are on a first come, first served basis with limited supplies, and the limit is one free lock box or trigger lock per person – maximum two items per household. Recipient must be 18-years-or-older.

For details, call 206-987-4653 or 206-624-6550 or go to http://www.seattlechildrens.org/classes-community/community-programs/gun-safety/ and https://www.sportco.com/.